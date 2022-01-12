WHAT ABOUT THE THREAT FROM CRT? (profanity alert):

As the Omicron variant rages across the US, some students are expressing frustration and worry over being forced back into classrooms with minimal protections. But rather than wait around for fumbling adults, youth across the country are taking matters into their own hands: organizing strikes, participating in city-wide walk-outs, and laying out detailed proposals for how their well-being could be prioritized during the COVID-19 pandemic.





On Wednesday, thousands of students in New York City walked out of class to protest conditions and demand temporarily shutting down schools. Students are also planning a walkout this Friday in Boston, where 4,500 people have already signed a petition calling for a remote learning option. In Oakland, California, over 1,000 students signed a districtwide petition threatening to boycott classes entirely until the school district meets its demands--which include KN95 masks, increased testing, and more outdoor space for students to safely eat lunch.





And in Chicago, where in-person classes have resumed after negotiation with the local teachers' union, students announced a city-wide walk-out for this Friday at 12:30 PM to bring increased attention to their demands for "physical, mental, spiritual, and structural safety."