January 15, 2022
WE CAN'T REPLACE THEM FAST ENOUGH:
Capitol Rioters Called Pelosi's Office Looking for Stuff They Left Behind on Jan. 6 (DANIEL POLITI, JAN 15, 2022, Slate)
When Capitol Hill staffers were busy trying to clean up on Jan. 7, 2001, people in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suddenly started answering an unusual set of phone calls. Some who had taken part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot started calling Pelosi's office to find out where they could recover any items they had left behind.
