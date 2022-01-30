January 30, 2022
VLAD WHO?:
UK to offer major NATO deployment amid Ukraine crisis (Al Jazeera, 30 Jan 2022)
"This package would send a clear message to the Kremlin - we will not tolerate their destabilising activity, and we will always stand with our NATO allies in the face of Russian hostility," Johnson said in a statement late on Saturday.The offer could double the number of UK troops in eastern Europe and see "defensive weapons" sent to Estonia, Johnson's office said. There are about 1,150 UK troops in the region at the moment."I have ordered our Armed Forces to prepare to deploy across Europe next week, ensuring we are able to support our NATO allies," Johnson said.
