January 24, 2022
VLAD WHO?:
Putin's Making NATO Stronger, Whether He Starts a War in Ukraine or Not (David Rothkopf, Jan. 24, 2022, Daily Beast)
Vladimir Putin is in the midst of a colossal blunder--a miscalculation that will haunt the rest of his presidency.Regardless of what happens next between Russia and Ukraine, Putin has given the NATO alliance a renewed sense of purpose. He might have even strengthened it. At the same time, he has helped to restore the US' leadership role, which he has long sought to weaken.
