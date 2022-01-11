VLAD WHO?:

Hostile Russian coverage of Ukraine has declined since early December, following a steep rise in the months before, according to a study of almost 19 million online items with Russia's ".ru" domain name by Semantic Visions, a Prague-based data analytics company that offers risk assessment to corporations.





The pattern is almost identical to last spring. In that case, negative Russian media sentiment toward the nation's ex-Soviet neighbor peaked shortly before the government announced in late April that it was ending another major build-up of forces.