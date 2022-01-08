TOUGH DAY FOR TRUMPISTS:

Three white men who chased and murdered a 25-year-old Black jogger in Georgia in February 2020 were sentenced to life in prison Friday. Two of the men have no possibility of parole. Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced Travis McMichael, who fatally shot Arbery, and his father, Gregory McMichael, to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison. The three men had been convicted of murder in November.