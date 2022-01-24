January 24, 2022

THUS THE ABRAHAM ACCORDS:

Hamas has up to 80% support in West Bank, warns former Israeli chief of staff (MEMO, 
January 24, 2022)

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has between 70 and 80 per cent support in the West Bank, a former Israeli chief of the general staff has warned. Retired General Gadi Eisenkot made his comment when asked about the possibility of a new outbreak of violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

The seeming oddity of the Israel, Wahhabi, Trumpist alliance is explained in its entirety by the desire to thwart Muslim democracy. 

Posted by at January 24, 2022 12:00 AM

  

