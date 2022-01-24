January 24, 2022
THOSE PARANOID BLACK DEMOCRATS:
Start the Steal: New MAGA Emails Reveal Plot to Hand Arizona to Trump (ANDY KROLL , 1/24/22, Rolling Stone)
The technology was complicated, but the plan was simple: Scan mail-in and absentee ballots in populous Maricopa County, remove the "invalid votes," and recertify the state's 2020 election count, surely declaring then-President Donald Trump the rightful winner.This scheme to subvert the election outcome in Arizona is laid out in newly released emails obtained by Rolling Stone. Sent in early December 2020, the emails cover a critical moment when the post-election push by Trump and Republican allies to find fraud and overturn the presidential election was in full swing.The emails show how a group of fringe election sleuths pressed state legislators on a plan to disrupt the 2020 election certification and potentially change the vote count in a battleground state that helped deliver Joe Biden the presidency. The emails also reveal that several Trump advisers, including campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis and legal adviser Bernie Kerik, were included in the discussion.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 24, 2022 12:00 AM