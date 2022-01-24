THOSE PARANOID BLACK DEMOCRATS:





The technology was complicated, but the plan was simple: Scan mail-in and absentee ballots in populous Maricopa County, remove the "invalid votes," and recertify the state's 2020 election count, surely declaring then-President Donald Trump the rightful winner.





This scheme to subvert the election outcome in Arizona is laid out in newly released emails obtained by Rolling Stone. Sent in early December 2020, the emails cover a critical moment when the post-election push by Trump and Republican allies to find fraud and overturn the presidential election was in full swing.



