January 19, 2022
THIS IS WHO THE rIGHT OPPOSES:
"The Last Line Separating the Sick from the Dead:" Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center ICU Medical Director Reflects on Hardships of Being a Healthcare Worker Directly Treating COVID-19 Patients ( Jeffrey C. Munson, MD, MSCE, Medical Director of the MICU, January 18th, 2022, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center)
Rather than saying what I think everyone else should do, I want to say out loud what I am willing to do.I will wear my mask. Sometimes to protect me, always to protect you. I will get my third shot. And my fourth, and my fifth if it comes to that. Because in my world of million-dollar technology, this shot is still the most effective way to keep people alive.I will come to work every day and take care of anyone who is sick in my unit. I don't care if they are vaccinated, unvaccinated, rich, poor, Black, white, brown, gay, straight, Republican, Democrat or Independent. I will put on whatever mask, face shield, gown and gloves I need to come to their bedside and help. I will learn as much as I can, so that when you are sick, I can promise we are doing everything that can be done to save your life.I will support my peers in the MICU in any way I can. Because, like me, they are tired, they are frustrated, and they are sad. And because they are not only the front line; they are the last line separating the sick from the dead.I will treat everyone in my care with compassion, because no one deserves what COVID does. And for those who cannot survive, I will do everything I can to ensure that they do not suffer, and I will grieve their loss.
