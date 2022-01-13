January 13, 2022
THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:
French bakers fume at cut-price supermarket baguettes (AFP, 13 January 2022)
The Leclerc supermarket group has come under fire from France's bakers after selling baguettes for as little as €0.29.French bakers have taken aim at a major supermarket chain that is offering inflation-busting low prices for baguettes, saying the move would undermine competition in one of the country's prized industries. [...]Leclerc boss Michel-Edouard Leclerc told business magazine Capital that prices for baguettes in his shops has been around 30 cents "for at least a year.""In an environment where (prices for) everything are going up and will keep going up, we wanted to send a signal that Leclerc will keep prices accessible for consumers," he said."Players in this sector have to accept that Leclerc shops have control over their relationship with consumers," he added.
