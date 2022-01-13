THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:

The Leclerc supermarket group has come under fire from France's bakers after selling baguettes for as little as €0.29.

French bakers have taken aim at a major supermarket chain that is offering inflation-busting low prices for baguettes, saying the move would undermine competition in one of the country's prized industries. [...]





Leclerc boss Michel-Edouard Leclerc told business magazine Capital that prices for baguettes in his shops has been around 30 cents "for at least a year."





"In an environment where (prices for) everything are going up and will keep going up, we wanted to send a signal that Leclerc will keep prices accessible for consumers," he said.



