THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





The New York attorney general's office issued subpoenas to Donald Trump Jr. and his sister Ivanka Trump for a civil investigation of the company owned by former President Donald Trump, a court filing revealed Monday.





The subpoenas aim to force the Trump siblings to answer questions under oath about valuations of real estate assets by Trump Organization, just as their brother Eric Trump did last year after losing a legal fight that sought to delay his interview until after the 2020 presidential election lost by their father.