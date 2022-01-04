THE PROPER COMMON CORE:

To become a high net worth individual, start establishing good financial habits this year. (Geoff Williams, Jan. 3, 2022, US NEWS)

If you're someone who makes New Year's resolutions, creating a higher net worth is probably on your list.





Establishing a plan to achieve this goal is a first step, but know that results will not come quickly. As Scott Alan Turner, a certified financial planner in Dallas, says, "Wealth is built over time - not overnight."





"When I'm teaching people about wealth building, one of the best things they can do is be patient," he says. "Compound interest works if you let it. The time it takes $500 to double to $1,000 is the exact same amount of time it takes $50,000 to double to $100,000, or $500,000 to $1 million."





With that said, to accumulate more wealth in 2022, try these suggestions from financial advisors serving high net worth clients.





Update your budget.

Boost your savings.

Pay off debt.

Increase retirement contributions.

Invest in yourself.

Lower your tax bill.

Improve your career.

Audit your insurance.