January 23, 2022
THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:
Palestinians' cars vandalized in West Bank amid rising Jewish extremist violence (Times of Israel, 1/23/22)
A number of a vehicles were vandalized in the northern West Bank village of Qira overnight, police said Sunday morning, amid rising attacks by Jewish extremists.The vehicles were spray-painted with Stars of David as well as slogans calling for an end to administrative orders, under which suspects can be barred from certain areas or detained without charge. The tires on a number of cars were slashed.
