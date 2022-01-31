January 31, 2022
THE DESANTIS BRAND:
Florida governor DeSantis under fire for refusal to condemn Orlando neo-Nazi rallies (Times of Israel, 1/31/22)
Antisemitic rallies were held near Orlando, Florida, on Saturday and Sunday, with some two dozen people in neo-Nazi gear waving swastikas, stomping on Israeli flags, and yelling antisemitic epithets at passersby.While various officials in the state condemned the protest, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came under fire as his spokesperson expressed doubt over whether the demonstrators were actually antisemitic...
They're just "concerned parents"...
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 31, 2022 2:07 PM