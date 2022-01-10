THAT TED?:





Williams attended Spring Training and played six games early in the 1952 season before returning to active duty. The Red Sox held "Ted Williams Day" in front of 24,764 fans at Fenway Park on April 30, 1952, the date of Williams' last game before returning to service. The Red Sox pledged to pay Williams' full $85,000 salary for 1952, and friends gifted the slugger with a Cadillac.





"I've always believed that one of the finest things that could happen to any ballplayer was to have a day for him, and my being honored today with such little advance fanfare makes me feel humbly honored," Williams said in a speech before the game. "Little did I realize in 1938 that I was joining such a wonderful organization and I was to be with so grand an owner. I wish I could remain all summer, for I feel sure the Sox will surprise a lot of people. I do hope you fans stick with them. This is a day I'll remember as long as I live, and I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart."





In typical Williams fashion, the slugger hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, propelling Boston to a 5-3 win over the Tigers.





He didn't get another MLB plate appearance until Aug. 6, 1953.