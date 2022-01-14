January 14, 2022
THANKS AGAIN, DARPA:
A Virus Likely Triggers Almost All Multiple Sclerosis, Massive Study Concludes (Stephen Luntz, 14 JAN 2022, IFLS)
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is almost always a delayed response to infection with the Epstein-Barr virus, a study of 10 million former military personnel in the US indicates. The findings could provide clues on how to treat the disease - which is hallmarked by the immune system attacking the myelin sheath that protects the brain and spinal nerves - and raise the urgency of preventing the common virus in the first place. More broadly, it serves as a reminder that even when people appear asymptomatic or recover quickly from viral infections, there can be serious consequences down the track.The Epstein-Barr virus is part of the herpes family of double-stranded DNA viruses. Its high transmissibility through kissing, spitting, or sharing food means the overwhelming majority of the population has been infected by their late 20s. Its most common effect is infectious mononucleosis, better known as glandular fever, which can leave people feeling exhausted for weeks and, in rarer cases damage the liver or spleen.Epstein-Barr has also been linked to much rarer, but far more serious, conditions such as certain blood cancers. For decades medical researchers have suspected it may be a cause of MS, but have struggled to prove or disprove the theory. Access to the serum samples taken from more than 10 million Americans serving in the military has led to publication in Science of powerful evidence supporting the idea.
Phase I clinical trial of Moderna mRNA vaccine for Epstein-Barr virus starting at UMass Chan (Susan E.W. Spencer, January 11, 2022, UMASS Med News)
UMass Chan Medical School researchers are embarking on a clinical trial of an mRNA vaccine by Moderna against the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), a common cause of infectious mononucleosis. EBV has also been associated with several autoimmune disorders and has been implicated in the development of several cancers, including Burkitt and Hodgkin's lymphomas.The study, called the Eclipse Trial, is a randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging Phase I clinical trial in 18- to 30-year-old healthy adults. Study participants will be randomly assigned to one of four arms: one for each of three doses of the investigational vaccine and one placebo.The investigational vaccine targets four glycoprotein antigens on the virus particle, using the same type of mRNA vaccine platform used for mRNA COVID vaccines.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 14, 2022 9:09 AM