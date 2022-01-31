January 31, 2022
REAGANESQUE:
Ireland gives undocumented migrants path to citizenship (BBC, 1/31/22)
Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee says it is a "once in a generation scheme"Thousands of undocumented migrants and their families will have a pathway to Irish citizenship under a government scheme which opened on Monday.The Department of Justice estimates there could up to 17,000 undocumented people living in Ireland, including 3,000 children, RTÉ reports.Those who have lived in Ireland for the past four years can apply for official permission to live there.
It's the least we should do.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 31, 2022 12:00 AM