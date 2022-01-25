January 25, 2022
PYRAMIDS ARE BUILT ON SAND:
Investors fear 'crypto winter' is coming as bitcoin falls 50% from record highs (Ryan Browne, 1/25/22, CNBC)
As cryptocurrency investors reel from the sharp sell-off in bitcoin and other digital currencies, some fear the worst is yet to come.Bitcoin, the world's largest virtual currency, briefly plunged below $33,000 Monday to its lowest level since July. It's since recovered back above the $36,000 mark, but is still down almost 50% from a record high of nearly $69,000 in November.Meanwhile, the entire crypto market has shed more than $1 trillion in value since bitcoin's all-time high, as top tokens such as ether and solana followed the No. 1 digital currency to trade sharply lower. Ether has more than halved in value since reaching its peak in November, while solana has suffered an even steeper decline, falling 65%.
