January 27, 2022
PITY THE POOR PETROPHILES:
Australia's north-south divide: Electricity price jumps in coal dependent states (Giles Parkinson, 28 January 2022, Renew Economy)
Australia's electricity markets are now experiencing a significant north-south divide, where state grids in the north more dependent on black coal and gas are suffering significantly higher wholesale prices than those in the south with great shares of renewables.
Dependency seemed like such a great idea....
