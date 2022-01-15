PARDON THE INTERRUPTION:

Supply chain pressures remain well above their pre-pandemic levels, but there are signs that global trade relations could start to normalise this year -- even as many countries face rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and persistently high inflation.





A gauge of worldwide supply chain constraints produced by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that such pressures reached their highest point in October 2021. But the index -- which is based on 27 variables, including global shipping rates and air freight costs -- ticked slightly lower in both November and December.



