January 15, 2022
PARDON THE INTERRUPTION:
Supply chain constraints may have peaked in 2021 (Akila Quinio, Jan. 15th, 2022, Financial Times)
Supply chain pressures remain well above their pre-pandemic levels, but there are signs that global trade relations could start to normalise this year -- even as many countries face rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and persistently high inflation.A gauge of worldwide supply chain constraints produced by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that such pressures reached their highest point in October 2021. But the index -- which is based on 27 variables, including global shipping rates and air freight costs -- ticked slightly lower in both November and December.Some analysts believe that the squeeze in certain areas will continue to ease off in the coming months.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 15, 2022 12:00 AM