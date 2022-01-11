NORDWHAT?:

Habeck wants an "immediate climate protection program" -- with laws, regulations, and other measures in place by the end of the year.





Among the measures mentioned so far are:





More wind turbines and solar plants to be encouraged by an increase in tendering for renewable energy





More planning certainty for renewable energy installations, easing some rules on where wind turbines can be built





A "wind on land" law requiring an average of 2% of percent of state and community land to be used for wind power





A "solar acceleration package" that could mean all new buildings would need to be fitted with solar panels





A reliable subsidy system for the introduction of climate-neutral industrial production processes





Changes meaning the federal government picks up the tab on funding renewables rather than consumers





New investment in green hydrogen





A first package of urgent laws and plans is expected to be approved by the cabinet by April, and put into law by the time parliament breaks for the summer.





A further package is expected to be drafted over the summer in time for approval by the end of the year.