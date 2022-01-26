January 26, 2022
nATIONALISM DOESN'T WORK:
'A warning sign': Israel reaches all-time low in annual corruption index (Times of Israel, 1/26/22)
An anti-corruption watchdog on Tuesday gave Israel its worst-ever score in a global ranking of how countries tackle government graft.Transparency International's 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index, which measures the perception of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, gave Israel a score of 59 out of 100. It received a score of 60 in 2020, and scored 64 in 2016.
The only existential threat is internal.
