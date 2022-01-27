January 27, 2022
MET ONE NATIONALIST YOU'VE MET THEM ALL:
Activist Republicans oppose helping Ukraine (Jonathan Swan, Andrew Solender, 1/27/22, Axios)
GOP operatives working in 2022 primary races tell Axios they worry they'll alienate their base if they push to commit American resources or troops to help Ukraine fight Russia.Any assistance President Biden provides to Ukraine could grow instantly into an ideological war back home.
The way they worship Vlad is just one odd manifestation of their psycho-sexual disturbance.
