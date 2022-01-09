MANDATE MUTUAL FUNDS:

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff is looking to introduce a bill that would ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks -- a practice that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has defended as her husband rakes in millions of dollars trading shares of tech companies, The Post has learned.





The Ossoff ethics bill, which the Democratic freshman Senator plans to introduce once he finds a Republican co-sponsor, would crack down on conflicts of interest by making it illegal for lawmakers and their families to trade stocks while in office, a Washington, D.C. source close to the situation said.