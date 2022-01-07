JUST A "CONCERNED PARENT":

A right-wing political party has caused a stir in Romania for calling Holocaust education, which was recently mandated in high schools there, a "minor topic."





The populist Alliance for the Union of Romanians party, or AUR, issued a statement Monday accusing the the government of relegating "fundamental subjects" such as "exact sciences, Romanian language and literature and national history" in favor of "minor topics," such as "sexual education" and "history of the Holocaust."