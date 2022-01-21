January 21, 2022
GOSH, WHY DOES IRAN THINK IT NEEDS TO DEFEND ITSELF?:
Report: Israeli fighter jets, refueling planes hold massive drill aimed at Tehran (Times of Israel, 1/21/22)
Israeli fighter jets carried out a large drill over the Mediterranean that included practicing mid-air refueling, according to a report in a Saudi-run news outlet Thursday.The unverified report in London-based Elaph described air maneuvers on Thursday by "an unusually large" contingent of F-15, F-16 and F-35 fighter craft, as well as Boeing mid-air refueling tankers, in what would likely be seen as a warning beacon to Iran amid Israeli threats to take military action in order to stop Tehran's nuclear program.
