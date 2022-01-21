GOSH, WHY DOES IRAN THINK IT NEEDS TO DEFEND ITSELF?:

Israeli fighter jets carried out a large drill over the Mediterranean that included practicing mid-air refueling, according to a report in a Saudi-run news outlet Thursday.





The unverified report in London-based Elaph described air maneuvers on Thursday by "an unusually large" contingent of F-15, F-16 and F-35 fighter craft, as well as Boeing mid-air refueling tankers, in what would likely be seen as a warning beacon to Iran amid Israeli threats to take military action in order to stop Tehran's nuclear program.