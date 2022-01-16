January 16, 2022
GOOD RIDDANCE:
Novak Djokovic to leave Australia after court rejects deportation appeal (Deutsche-Welle, 1/16/22)
Djokovic had been seeking to overturn Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's decision to cancel his visa for a second time.His visa was initially canceled on January 6 at Melbourne airport hours after he arrived, when authorities decided that Djokovic didn't qualify for a medical exemption from Australia's rules for unvaccinated visitors.However, a circuit court overruled the decision.Immigration Minister Hawke then canceled the visa again on the grounds that Djokovic's presence in Australia could pose a risk to public health and "good order," while being "counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others in Australia.''
Thus Australia has 101 deaths per million while we have 2,550. Failing to go to school on the reaction of the Pacific nations was our biggest mistake.
