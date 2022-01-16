GET YOUR SHOTS:

The omicron wave is so new there is no conclusive data available yet on the quality of immunity provided via infection, but it's likely to be similar to other variants, said Schulze zur Wiesch. That means that if you've been infected with omicron over the past few weeks, you're probably safe from reinfection for the next few months.





But because omicron has a higher transmissibility rate than previous strains, higher levels of antibodies are needed to prevent infection. Immunity gained via only two vaccines or infection to earlier COVID variants (like delta or alpha) won't necessarily prevent omicron infection, he said, adding that regardless of whether you've been previously infected or double-vaccinated, a booster is your best defense against reinfection.





The effectiveness of protection against omicron provided by "natural immunity" from other COVID variants may be as low as 19%, according to a study conducted by the Imperial College London COVID-19 response team in late December 2021.





With that said, early findings generally indicate that as long as you have some form of immunity -- either through two doses of a vaccine or past infection plus a singe dose -- your course of an omicron infection is likely to be mild.





Is there such thing as 'super immunity?'





The body seems to respond best to a mixed immunity cocktail,according to Schulze zur Wiesch, citing a study his team conducted among German healthcare workers in 2021. Patients who received different types of vaccines -- for example, the AstraZeneca vaccine, then a Moderna dose and a booster -- appeared to have some of the greatest protection.



