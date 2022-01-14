January 14, 2022
EVERY MAN A NODE:
Electric cars could become charging stations too (Joann Muller, 1/13/22, Axios)
Driving the news: Ford Motor recently announced that the electric and hybrid versions of its popular F-150 pickup truck have an innovative feature that allows owners to "share" miles with other EVs by transferring power from one car's battery to another's.An F-150 Lightning could add an average range of 20 miles per charging hour, for example, to a Mustang Mach-E SUV, or 13 miles of charge per hour to another F-150 Lightning.Volkswagen's ID.4 electric crossover has bidirectional capability in Europe, but so far, not in the U.S.The bidirectional feature could one day be common on all EVs.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 14, 2022 12:32 AM