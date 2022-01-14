EVERY MAN A NODE:

Driving the news: Ford Motor recently announced that the electric and hybrid versions of its popular F-150 pickup truck have an innovative feature that allows owners to "share" miles with other EVs by transferring power from one car's battery to another's.





An F-150 Lightning could add an average range of 20 miles per charging hour, for example, to a Mustang Mach-E SUV, or 13 miles of charge per hour to another F-150 Lightning.





Volkswagen's ID.4 electric crossover has bidirectional capability in Europe, but so far, not in the U.S.





The bidirectional feature could one day be common on all EVs.