EVERY MAN A NODE:

For the past two years, Standard Industries' GAF Energy has been working on a new solar roof that integrates solar technology into traditional roofing. Today, the three-year-old firm--sister company of the nation's largest roofing manufacturer, GAF--is introducing the new solar roof that's designed for the masses at the CES trade show in Las Vegas.





"Everybody who has put solar up has tried to do it by going around the roof. You have waterproofing problems, and it's ugly, too. It doesn't make for very good roofing," says David Millstone, co-CEO of Standard Industries, the nation's 65th-largest privately owned business. "So we had to invent almost everything as we were going along."



