January 5, 2022
EVERY MAN A NODE:
Standard Industries' GAF Energy Debuts New Solar Roof Aimed At The Masses (Amy Feldman, 1/03/22, Forbes)
For the past two years, Standard Industries' GAF Energy has been working on a new solar roof that integrates solar technology into traditional roofing. Today, the three-year-old firm--sister company of the nation's largest roofing manufacturer, GAF--is introducing the new solar roof that's designed for the masses at the CES trade show in Las Vegas."Everybody who has put solar up has tried to do it by going around the roof. You have waterproofing problems, and it's ugly, too. It doesn't make for very good roofing," says David Millstone, co-CEO of Standard Industries, the nation's 65th-largest privately owned business. "So we had to invent almost everything as we were going along."The new solar roof, called Timberline Solar, integrates a nailable solar shingle--the world's first, according to the company--that will be assembled at GAF Energy's facility in San Jose, California. GAF Energy worked with the Department of Energy's Sandia National Laboratories in order to verify the product's strength and durability before the launch.
