January 11, 2022
CRANK THE CONSUMPTION TAX:
European Power Prices Extend Decline as More LNG Offers Relief (Todd Gillespie, January 11, 2022, Bloomberg)
European electricity prices plunged as increasing supplies of liquefied natural gas is easing the region's energy crunch.German power for next month fell for a third day, dropping as much as 8.2%, as Dutch gas extended its bearish streak this week. Warmer weather in central Europe as well as forecasts for higher wind output in the coming days are also damping the risk of further price spikes, at least for now.
