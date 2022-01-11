AND MASK UP:





As the flu season in the United States hits its peak, scattered cases of individuals testing positive for Covid-19 and the flu are emerging, reports Ed Cara for Gizmodo. Cases of so-called "flurona" refer to simultaneous infections of both SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and influenza. Flurona is not a new virus, nor is it an official medical term or diagnosis.





"Yes, it is possible to catch both diseases at the same time," the World Health Organization (WHO) explains in a statement. "The most effective way to prevent hospitalization and severe Covid-19 and influenza is vaccination with both vaccines."