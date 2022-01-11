January 11, 2022
AND MASK UP:
What Is Flurona? Cases of Co-Infections Increase Amid Peak Influenza Season and Omicron Variant Surge : In the United States, most infections are being reported in young children and teens (Elizabeth Gamillo, January 11, 2022, Smithsonian)
As the flu season in the United States hits its peak, scattered cases of individuals testing positive for Covid-19 and the flu are emerging, reports Ed Cara for Gizmodo. Cases of so-called "flurona" refer to simultaneous infections of both SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and influenza. Flurona is not a new virus, nor is it an official medical term or diagnosis."Yes, it is possible to catch both diseases at the same time," the World Health Organization (WHO) explains in a statement. "The most effective way to prevent hospitalization and severe Covid-19 and influenza is vaccination with both vaccines."
