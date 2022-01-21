January 21, 2022
...AND CHEAPER...:
Lithium-air battery achieves world-leading energy density (Sophie Vorrath, 21 January 2022, Renew Economy)
Japanese researchers backed by Softbank Corp have developed a lithium-air battery they say shows some of the highest energy densities and best cycle life performances ever achieved - "significantly higher" than current mainstream lithium-ion batteries.The National Institute for Materials Science said this week that the lithium-air batteries it had been developing using "original materials" had achieved an energy density - the measure of how much energy a battery contains in proportion to its weight - of more than 500Wh/kg.
