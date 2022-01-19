January 19, 2022
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Supreme Court won't block release of Trump documents to Jan 6 committee (Pete Williams, 1/19/22, NBC News)
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that although Trump retained some limited authority to claim executive privilege, it wasn't strong enough to overcome Biden's decision that Congress has a legitimate need for the material. It cited a 1977 Supreme Court decision in a dispute between former President Richard Nixon and the Archives, which said the incumbent president is in the best position to decide whether the privilege should be asserted.
