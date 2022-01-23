ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

"One of the GPs there taught me that sick notes can be the most powerful prescription I ever write. Most people try and go back to work too quickly; the amount of abuse in the sick note system is tiny, about 1%. It can be a lovely thing to actually reassure somebody, 'You need time, you need to give some respect to this process.'" He likes, too, the fact that a sick note can be deliberately left vague. "Quite often, I'll put 'life crisis'. If somebody's basement is flooded, their cat died, and their wife left them all in the same week, that's a life crisis."