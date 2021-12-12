December 12, 2021
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
Batteries Got Cheaper in 2021. So How Close Are We to EVs That Cost Less than Gasoline Vehicles? (Dan Gearino, December 9, 2021, Inside Clean Energy)
The price of the batteries that power electric vehicles has fallen by about 90 percent since 2010, a continuing trend that will soon make EVs less expensive than gasoline vehicles.This week, with battery pricing figures for 2021 now available, I wanted to get a better idea of what the near future will look like.First, the numbers: The average price of lithium-ion battery packs fell to $132 per kilowatt-hour in 2021, down 6 percent from $140 per kilowatt-hour the previous year, according to the annual battery price survey from BloombergNEF. The new average is a step closer to the benchmark of $100 per kilowatt-hour, which researchers say is the approximate point where EVs will cost about the same as gasoline-powered vehicles.
