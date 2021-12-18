December 18, 2021
WHAT'S THE GERMAN FOR KEYSTONE?:
Nord Stream 2: German minister warns Russia over Ukraine (Deutsche-Welle, 12/18/21)
German Economic Affairs and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck has warned Russia of "severe consequences" and threatened to halt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, if Moscow were to attack Ukraine. [...]Habeck added: "From a geopolitical point of view, the pipeline is a mistake... All the countries were against it except Germany and Austria."
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 18, 2021 7:10 PM