WHAT HAS GOVERNMENT EVER DONE FOR US?:

Tomorrow's remote military bases could be powered by a light-to-microwave tile that just passed a key test. ( PATRICK TUCKER, DECEMBER 21, 2021, Defense One)

What's the best way to power the remote bases of the future? The U.S. military has looked at all sorts of options, from algae-based diesel to small nuclear reactors. On Tuesday, the Air Force Research Lab, or AFRL, announced a breakthrough in a long-envisioned method: solar power collected in space and streamed to Earth in the form of microwaves.





There's more solar energy to be harvested in orbit than on the ground, where the sun's rays are attenuated by atmospheric gases and dust. The problem is getting that power to where it needs to be. AFRL's, Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research, or SSPIDR, program seeks to beam it down to Earth in the form of microwave energy that can penetrate dust and clouds and be collected a special antenna called a rectenna. From there it can be converted into DC power to run a base.





AFRL and Northrop Grumman are developing a tile to convert light energy, which has a wavelength of about 400 to 700 nanometers, into microwaves (about 1 to 300 millimeters). On Tuesday, the lab announced that the tile had passed a critical test.





"This is what makes us believe that we can do this, that this is actually feasible now," said Rachel Delany, a mechanical engineer with AFRL, in conversation wth Defense One.