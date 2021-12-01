WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:





Most Christians today agree that human evolution is real--and that God had a hand in it. The findings are part of a new study released this month by the Pew Research Center, which surveyed more than 2,500 Americans.





Fifty-eight percent of white evangelical Protestants and 66 percent of black Protestants selected "Humans have evolved over time due to processes that were guided or allowed by God" when asked, "Which statement comes closest to your view?"



