December 1, 2021
WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:
Origins Opinion Surveys Evolve from 'How' to 'Who' (NADIA WHITEHEAD, FEBRUARY 12, 2019, Christianity Today)
Most Christians today agree that human evolution is real--and that God had a hand in it. The findings are part of a new study released this month by the Pew Research Center, which surveyed more than 2,500 Americans.Fifty-eight percent of white evangelical Protestants and 66 percent of black Protestants selected "Humans have evolved over time due to processes that were guided or allowed by God" when asked, "Which statement comes closest to your view?"Only four percent of white evangelical Protestants and six percent of black Protestants said that natural selection is real but God had no role. The remaining 38 percent of white Protestants and 27 percent of black Protestants said humans have always existed in their present form.
the same is true of non-believers, who also hold that evolution was directed in historical polling.
