UH-OH, COOTIES...:

Eric Hall, who DeSantis recently appointed to head Florida's Department of Juvenile Justice, used critical race theory as the bedrock of his 2014 dissertation examining alternative schools. Hall, who finished the dissertation while completing his doctorate at the University of South Florida, wrote that critical race theory was a good "framework" to study racial inequities in the public education system.





"Critical Race Theory (CRT) provides a grounded set of beliefs that seek to uncover and expose racism and its related impact on those who are often without power, in the case of this study, minority students," Hall wrote in his dissertation, which POLITICO obtained.