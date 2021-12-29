TOTALLY NOT A DEATH CULT...:

The red map shows the Counties where the death rate increased since adult vaccine eligibility; the green map shows the opposite: those Counties where the death rate decreased.





Complex issues (like Mortality rates) typically have numerous variables and circumstances that discourage making broad conclusions. The world is complicated and reducing that complexity to one factor invites error. However, given the medical miracle that is the life-saving mRNA-based vaccines, I cannot look at these two maps without experiencing a deep sense of sadness for the avoidable loss of life that has taken place.





The Times reported the good news: "Death rates fell in most counties across the country, and in about one in five counties, the death rate fell by more than half." But they also reported some horrific news: "But in about one in 10 counties, death rates have more than doubled."





That is a simply astounding statistic.

Many Americans took full advantage of vaccines -- see the green map -- embracing the latest science, behaving rationally, their instinct for self-preservation driving intelligent decision-making. Since the vaccine became available for all adults in April 2021, the death rate from Covid from about 25% (going from 14% to 11% of all deaths).





But as the red map shows, not all Americans are participating, with inevitable bad results: "The virus is now responsible for a higher share of deaths from all causes for younger Americans and white Americans than it was before all adults were eligible for vaccines."