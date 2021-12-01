December 1, 2021
TO BE FAIR, HAVE YOU SEEN HOW THE SNOWFLAKES REACT...:
Missouri health department found mask mandates work, but didn't make findings public (RUDI KELLER, DEREK KRAVITZ AND SMARTH GUPTA - DECEMBER 1, 2021, Missouri Independent)
Mask mandates saved lives and prevented COVID-19 infections in Missouri's biggest cities during the worst part of the delta variant wave, an analysis by the state Department of Health and Senior Services shows.But the analysis, conducted at the request of Gov. Mike Parson's office in early November, was never made public and was only obtained by The Missouri Independent and the Documenting COVID-19 project after a Sunshine Law request to the department.The study compared infection and death rates in St. Louis, St. Louis County, Kansas City and Jackson County with the rest of the state. New state health Director Donald Kauerauf wrote in an email that the study's findings showed the effectiveness of mask mandates and forwarded it to Parson's office.
...when confronted with simple science? Their exploding heads might have claimed more lives than Covid has.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 1, 2021 5:42 PM