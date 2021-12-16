THERE'S NEVER A BAD TIME TO STOP BEING DONALD LITE:

More than 100 migrant family members were removed or released from the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, between Thursday and Friday of last week.





That brought the total detained family population to zero, according to the internal data.





"ICE has chosen to shift its usage of the Dilley facility to focus on single adults," an ICE spokesperson confirmed to Axios, "consistent with the administration's goals of addressing irregular migration while supporting a system of border management that is orderly, safe and humane."





Why it matters: The change marks a significant shift in immigration policy, and the fulfillment of an early call from then-presidential candidate Joe Biden to release families from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention.