December 2, 2021
THERE WILL BE NO BLOOD:
'Political Uncertainty': Energy Firm Abandons Oregon Pipeline Project After Years Of Environmentalist Pushback (THOMAS CATENACCI, December 02, 2021, Daily Caller)
Canadian energy firm Pembina Pipeline Corp. pulled the plug on a years-long project that would have led to greater natural gas exports from to Canada to the U.S.The multi-billion-dollar Jordan Cove project included plans to construct a marine export terminal, which would have been the first of its kind in the continental U.S., and a 230-mile pipeline across Oregon, The Associated Press reported.
