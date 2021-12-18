THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Ali Alexander, who founded the pro-Trump "Stop the Steal" movement and attended the rally that preceded the Capitol attack, told congressional investigators that he recalls "a few phone conversations" with Rep. Paul Gosar and a text exchange with Rep. Mo Brooks about his efforts in the run-up to Jan. 6, his lawyers confirmed in a late Friday court filing.





Alexander also told the Jan. 6 House select committee that he spoke to Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) in person "and never by phone, to the best of his recollection," his lawyers say.