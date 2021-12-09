December 9, 2021
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Appeals court denies Trump effort to block White House records from Jan. 6 investigators (KYLE CHENEY and JOSH GERSTEIN, 12/09/2021, Politico)
A federal appeals court panel has thrown out former President Donald Trump's effort to stop congressional Jan. 6 investigators from obtaining his White House records, delivering a forceful rejection of Trump's effort to stymie the investigation of the attack on the Capitol.
Donald has the worst record in court since Hamilton Burger.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 9, 2021 6:44 PM