THE SOURCE OF VIOLENCE IN PORTLAND:





Alan Swinney, the far-right extremist who was found guilty of 11 charges stemming from his participation in multiple violent rallies in August 2020, was sentenced Friday morning to 10 years in prison and three years of post prison supervision.





He was convicted of unlawful use of a weapon, attempted assault, pointing a firearm at another, second degree unlawful use of mace, among other charges.





"As evidenced by the defendant's escalating violence, letters, social media statements and testimony, the defendant has no remorse for his actions, no desire to change and every intention of engaging in future acts of violence," Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez wrote in a sentencing memo filed Thursday.