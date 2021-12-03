THE rIGHT FEELS LIKE THEY'RE BEING CONDESCENDED TO...:

The social media posts started in May: photos and videos of smiling people, mostly women, drinking Mason jars of black liquid, slathering black paste on their faces and feet, or dipping babies and dogs in tubs of the black water. They tagged the posts #BOO and linked to a website that sold a product called Black Oxygen Organics.





Black Oxygen Organics, or "BOO" for short, is difficult to classify. It was marketed as fulvic acid, a compound derived from decayed plants, that was dug up from an Ontario peat bog. The website of the Canadian company that sold it billed it as "the end product and smallest particle of the decomposition of ancient, organic matter."





Put more simply, the product is dirt -- four-and-a-half ounces of it, sealed in a sleek black plastic baggie and sold for $110 plus shipping. Visitors to the Black Oxygen Organics website, recently taken offline, were greeted with a pair of white hands cradling cups of dirt like an offering. "A gift from the Ground," it reads. "Drink it. Wear it. Bathe in it."





BOO, which "can be taken by anyone at any age, as well as animals," according to the company, claims many benefits and uses, including improved brain function and heart health, and ridding the body of so-called toxins that include heavy metals, pesticides and parasites. [...]





Beyond the questions of the health benefits of fulvic acid, there's the question of just what is in Black Oxygen Organics' product.





The company's most recent certificate of analysis, a document meant to show what a product is made of and in what amounts, was posted by sellers this year. Reporting the product makeup as mostly fulvic acid and Vitamin C, the report comes from 2017 and doesn't list a lab, or even a specific test. NBC News spoke to six environmental scientists, each of whom expressed skepticism at the quality of BOO's certificate.





Assuming the company-provided analysis was correct, two of the scientists confirmed that just two servings of BOO exceeded Health Canada's daily limits for lead, and three servings -- a dose recommended on the package -- approached daily arsenic limits. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has no comparable daily guidelines.





In an effort to verify BOO's analysis, NBC News procured a bag and sent it to Nicholas Basta, a professor of soil and environmental science at Ohio State University.





The BOO product was analyzed for the presence of heavy metals at Ohio State's Trace Element Research Laboratory. Results from that test were similar to the company's 2017 certificate, finding two doses per day exceeded Health Canada's limit for lead, and three doses for daily arsenic amounts.



