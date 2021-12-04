December 4, 2021

THE NATURAL IMMUNITY HOAX:

Prior coronavirus infections may not protect well against Omicron (Caitlin Owens, 12/04/21, Axios)

New data from South Africa suggests the Omicron variant spreads more than twice as quickly as the Delta variant, and that immunity from prior infection doesn't appear to protect a person very well against Omicron variant. [...]

The bottom line: This early information underscores the importance of getting vaccinated, even if you've already had COVID.

