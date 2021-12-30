December 30, 2021
THE DESANTIS FLU:
Russia Faces Lost Decade After Its Deadliest Month of Pandemic (Evgenia Pismennaya, December 30, 2021, Bloomberg)
November was Russia's deadliest month of the Covid-19 pandemic, deepening a demographic crisis that President Vladimir Putin says is a threat to the country's future.There were a record 85,527 deaths associated with the virus last month, according to data released by the Federal Statistics Service late Thursday.
Nationalism is bad for your health.
